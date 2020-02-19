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THE APPLICATION OF KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
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24 views • February 19, 2020
THE APPLICATION OF KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
In order to create an alternative off-grid life, science and technology can be extremely useful. I'm enthusiastically engaged in such an adventure with the intent of creating something better rather than being dragged into a lopsided fight against clearly recognized evil. The struggle could continue for very long but hey, isn't that what life is about? Don't worry... history teaches that empires built on rotten foundations soon collapse.
In order to create an alternative off-grid life, science and technology can be extremely useful. I'm enthusiastically engaged in such an adventure with the intent of creating something better rather than being dragged into a lopsided fight against clearly recognized evil. The struggle could continue for very long but hey, isn't that what life is about? Don't worry... history teaches that empires built on rotten foundations soon collapse.
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