Just the News with John Solomon:
Steven Sund, the former Capitol Police Chief explains how ‘optics’ were put ahead of officer safety on January 6th, and describes the intelligence failures that put lives in danger.
Source:
https://rumble.com/v23xsho-the-former-chief-of-the-capitol-police-on-jan-6-intelligence-failures.html
