© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Old Hat" is a charming, whimsical ditty that spins a tender tale of a man and his weathered hat, worn through years of sun and storm, cherished like a faithful old friend. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/selected-verses-from-the-heart-and-pen-of-mreaze Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969