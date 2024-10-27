Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 10/27/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday Teaching: What is and Who is a Missionary?
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Tony Colet
Sunday Message: His Name
Sunday Teacher: Apostle Stan Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit: