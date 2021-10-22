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VLTV INTERVIEWS DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH - WATCH FOR THE RELEASE MONDAY, OCT 25TH
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610 views • October 22, 2021
Victurus Libertas

VLTV


Our guest today is Dr. Peter McCullough, who is an internist, cardiologist, & epidemiologist. He manages common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral COVID-19 infection and the injuries developing after the mRNA vaccine, in Dallas TX. Since the onset of the pandemic, he has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine.

He has 51 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in The Hill, America Out Loud, and on FOX NEWS Channel. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021, in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. He has had 20 months of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.
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