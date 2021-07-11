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WHAT TYPE OF SOCIALISM IS THE DEM. PARTY BULLYING ON AMERICA?
Ideologies EXPOSED
Ideologies EXPOSED
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101 views • July 11, 2021
WHAT TYPE OF SOCIALISM IS THE DEM. PARTY BULLYING ON AMERICA? (10 min video by Gian)

There Are TWO Basic Leftist, Totalitarian Ideologies and Regimes:

1- State Socialism, also known as Communism, (Soviet Union, Cuba and Venezuela, and China during the Mao's era.)

2- Corporate Socialism, also known as Nazism, Fascism and Globalism (Present China)

Subscribe to this channel "Ideologies Exposed” and learn about the war of ideas underlying the present conflict — this are the fundamentals, what really, really matters.

The Republic is the best system of government and the only one that really supports Citizens Constitutional Liberties. Democracy is a tool used by the Republic, but by itself and without reins it can become the totalitarian regime of ignorant masses, abusing human rights and constitutional liberties of those who think out of the box and are not influenced by populism and its manipulative rhetoric.
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leftistscommunismcubavenezuelachinaglobalismfascismnazismtotalitarianismsoviet unionmaoideologiescorporate socialism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy