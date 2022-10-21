Episode 15 of The Jim Gale Show: An Inside Look at the Fight for Freedom

In this episode, a former insider who had access to military intelligence under the executive branch for 30 years in federal service, provides rare insights into how we lost freedom and became controlled as “the system” changed dramatically over the years.

To protect his privacy, safety and the confidentiality of some information, the guest, dubbed T.J. for the purposes of this interview, requested his name not be disclosed.

T.J. shares a plethora of resources to learn more independently of what he shares, encouraging listeners to get educated on their own. Co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt offer encouraging insights for The Great Awakening occurring as the downfall of the system becomes imminent.

To listen to the whole episode: https://unite.live/s/fiA3qh

Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.

The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.