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MORE! Iran shooting down a hostile MQ-9 drone in Qeshm
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226 views • 4 days ago

IRGC destroyed another American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone, which has apparently become a “normal” for the Iranian military in neutralizing many advanced US-Israeli aircraft since the war began, this incident could signal a significant escalation in tensions! A visual documentation shared by IRGC shows how MQ-9 Reaper was shot down by Iranian domestically made air defenses, while a hostile drone was on a sightseeing trip on the evening of April 6, over Qeshm Island, located at the mouth of Strait of Hormuz, a key strategic point for global oil shipments. According to the Army Public Relations Department, during the joint operation carried out by IRGC Navy and Army, the unfortunate drone fell into the trap of the initial tracking lock by the air defense system, then displayed a complete infrared shooting sequence, the impact of missiles from the naval coastal batteries, and the drone fell in flames!

Iran has not disclosed the type of air defense system used, but it is newly developed, suggesting it is more advanced than US-Israeli hardware. In this case, IRGC is suspected of using the short-range surface-to-air missile "Qaem-118" (Ghaem-118). With a 99% probability, the system which is causing a stir in the world today, even targets F-35 stealth fighter, which is no longer stealthy when faced with Iranian systems. To date, Iran has shot down approximately 17 MQ-9 drones; each drone can be worth over $30 million, representing a loss of nearly $510 million for this type of drone alone. MQ-9 that melted into the air over Qeshm Island, entered the Loss List of high-value US military assets, bringing the total number of aircraft shot down to 154 units of various types, which have been collected from the skies of Iran. It seems the US should stop using these drones to attack Iran, but they keeps to use them despite their ineffectiveness and cost.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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