FULL INTERVIEW with Beni Johnson: The Tug of War Between Faith and Fear | Flyover Conservatives

In 2012, the Whited Family moved to Redding, California to attend the Bethel School of Supernatural Ministries. We spent three years learning, growing, and serving under the leadership of the Johnson family.





When we started Flyover, our first big name interview was with Beni Johnson. Still to date, she is one of our favorite interviews. Full of wisdom, hope, and truth, this interview is just good for the soul!





We were incredibly disheartened to hear of the passing of this great woman this morning after a long and grueling battle with cancer. Our prayers are with her husband, Bill, and family.





"Healthy and Free 😍😭😍" - Bill Johnson, July 14, 2022





To honor and celebrate her life, we reposted this interview. Titled: The Tug of War Between Faith and Fear





*Originally filmed January 17, 2021, you will notice right off the bat the growth in our set and equipment.







Beni Johnson

WEBSITE: https://shop.bethel.com/collections/beni-johnson





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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team





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