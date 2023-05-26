Andrew Henderson: There Will Always Be A Place To Escape To

Andrew Henderson of NomadCapitalist.com discusses why he renounced U.S. citizenship and exited the American Empire. Almost a third of the world's economy is under U.S. sanctions and so countries are banding together to form new systems (e.g. de-dollarization). The West is going in the wrong direction and seeing greater autocracy as a result of the desperate clutches of the elites. Andrew is optimistic there will always be a place to escape to and discusses obtaining multiple passports and residencies, different geographies and jurisdictions, and work, banking, and investment options. We also talk México.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com

Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com





Websites

Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/nomadcapitalist

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/nomadcapitalist

Nomad Capitalist book https://nomadcapitalist.com/book





About Andrew Henderson

Andrew Henderson is the Founder and CEO of Nomad Capitalist, the world's leading offshore consulting firm dedicated to helping clients make informed decisions on the best countries to invest, start a business and live in.





Henderson grew up around the broadcasting industry (his father hosted a talk show alongside his financial services business). As a teenager, Henderson made the ill-advised journey into the radio broadcasting business. As luck would have it, his radio broadcasting business turned out to be a success. By age 22, he was making eight figures in annual revenue. Within a few years, his radio broadcasting business was running on autopilot, and he was traveling around the world at least half of the time. By the the time he was 28, he sold that original radio business for eight-figures. Andrew then founded the Nomad Capitalist to help people increase their personal freedom and to help them improve their financial situations and intelligently diversify their lives.





Helping people save $280,000 a year in taxes, get a second passport in a matter of months to get started on building the business of their dreams, and give their children educational opportunities they never would’ve achieved otherwise via a citizenship by descent program are all examples of work he's recently done with this mission in mind. He's spent the last twelve years meticulously traveling the world with the purpose of finding the best legal strategies and on the ground knowledge that works.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)