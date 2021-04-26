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The Danger of Circumcision | Tim Hammond and Stefan Molyneux
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40 views • April 26, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3294/the-danger-of-circumcision-tim-hammond-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3294-the-danger-of-circumcision-tim-hammond-and-stefan-molyneux
The Global Survey of Circumcision Harm (GSCH) was launched because the medical community has never investigated the long-term adverse physical, sexual, emotional or psychological consequences of infant/childhood circumcision on the health of adult men.
From his film Whose Body? Whose Rights? to his ongoing Global Survey of Circumcision Harm, Tim Hammond has spoken out for decades about the right of boys and men to a whole body, and about the lifelong damages caused by male circumcision.
Tim Hammond presents findings from the Global Survey of Circumcision Harm International Genital Autonomy Conference: https://vimeo.com/132639344
For more from Tim Hammond and the ongoing Global Survey of Circumcision Harm, please go to: http://www.circumcisionharm.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3294-the-danger-of-circumcision-tim-hammond-and-stefan-molyneux
The Global Survey of Circumcision Harm (GSCH) was launched because the medical community has never investigated the long-term adverse physical, sexual, emotional or psychological consequences of infant/childhood circumcision on the health of adult men.
From his film Whose Body? Whose Rights? to his ongoing Global Survey of Circumcision Harm, Tim Hammond has spoken out for decades about the right of boys and men to a whole body, and about the lifelong damages caused by male circumcision.
Tim Hammond presents findings from the Global Survey of Circumcision Harm International Genital Autonomy Conference: https://vimeo.com/132639344
For more from Tim Hammond and the ongoing Global Survey of Circumcision Harm, please go to: http://www.circumcisionharm.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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