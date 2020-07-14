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Hitlers War by David Irwing
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75 views • July 14, 2020
This video is a reading of some parts of Davids book.
Hitler's War is a biographical book by David Irving. It describes the Second World War from the point of view of Nazi Germany’s leader Adolf Hitler.
It was first published in April 1977 by Hodder & Stoughton and Viking Press. Avon Books reissued it in 1990. In 2002, Focal Point Publications published a revised illustrated edition, combined together with Irving's The War Path, as a 1024-page hardcover.
Of course it was shot down by the main-stream press and by the main-stream historians.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hitler%27s_War
https://www.amazon.com/Hitlers-War-David-Irving/dp/0380758067
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/214122.Hitler_s_War
Hitler's War is a biographical book by David Irving. It describes the Second World War from the point of view of Nazi Germany’s leader Adolf Hitler.
It was first published in April 1977 by Hodder & Stoughton and Viking Press. Avon Books reissued it in 1990. In 2002, Focal Point Publications published a revised illustrated edition, combined together with Irving's The War Path, as a 1024-page hardcover.
Of course it was shot down by the main-stream press and by the main-stream historians.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hitler%27s_War
https://www.amazon.com/Hitlers-War-David-Irving/dp/0380758067
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/214122.Hitler_s_War
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