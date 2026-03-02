Iranian missiles are bombarding the Jerusalem area.

⚡️An evacuation is being carried out at the second British military base in Cyprus, Dhekelia, amid drone strikes on the Akrotiri base, reports the newspaper "Fileleftheros", citing sources.

⚡️Greece announces that it will send two frigates and two fighter jets to protect Cyprus after attacks by Iranian drones.

Greece will defend Cyprus "by any means necessary," said Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

"The missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran in response, in a completely disproportionate and indiscriminate manner, have struck targets and numerous civilian objectives among our partners and allies in the region."

❗️Iran is ready for a long war, unlike the US, said the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani.

⚡️All US military bases have been put on high alert in the face of the "Bravo" threat, which signals an increased risk of attack - ABC