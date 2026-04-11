President Trump attacks ‘third-rate podcasters’ by calling them ''Low IQ Stupid People."

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Eric Moutsos: "While in the midst of him starting WW3, President Trump takes time out of his day to attack ‘third-rate podcasters’ by calling them Low IQ Stupid People."
Source @Real World News
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