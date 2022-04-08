© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
La presidenta corporativa de Disney, Karey Burke, quiere más personajes LGTBI.
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • April 08, 2022
Como madre de un "niño transgénero" y de otro "niño pansexual", apoya tener muchos personajes LGBTQIA en nuestras historias.
Quiere que un mínimo del 50 % de los personajes sean LGBTQIA y minorias raciales.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
Quiere que un mínimo del 50 % de los personajes sean LGBTQIA y minorias raciales.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.