NBC Source: Jan. 6 Witness Trump Called Was W.H. Support Staffer

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At the most recent January 6th Committee hearing, Congresswoman Liz Cheney revealed that former President Donald Trump attempted to contact a committee witness. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe about new developments that the witness was a White House staffer during Trump’s time in office.