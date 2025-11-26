❗️ “So a Russian Geran drone ran out of fuel and landed perfectly on the roof of a house in Moldova without causing any damage. Do you even believe this yourself?” 😁

🇷🇺Russian Ambassador to Moldova Ozerov comments on Moldova's ridiculous Russian drone attack claims

Adding more about this drone from Rybar:

Journey of One Drone📝

through Moldova

The authorities of Moldova continue to demonstrate not only diplomatic wonders but also their intellectual capabilities.

In Chisinau, they announced that six Russian drones had invaded Moldovan airspace.

As "evidence", the republic's police (https://t.me/Politia_Republicii_Moldova/13589) and media published a photo of an intact UAV on an undamaged slate roof of a shed in the village of Cuhurestii de Jos, Floresti district.

🖍However, this absurdity did not prevent the Foreign Ministry officials from not only summoning Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov for a protest note, but also placing the drone at the entrance of the building — apparently for psychological impact.

🚩Ozerov noted that the exposed serial number of the drone allowed them to establish that it was in the Kharkiv region as early as November 18. How it subsequently ended up on the roof of a Moldovan shed remains a mystery.

❗️In Chisinau, their demonstrative anti-Russian actions have reached complete absurdity. However, recently such steps are calculated exclusively for Western observers. Any attempt to escalate relations with the Russian Federation is evaluated in the EU as a manifestation of Moldovan authorities' loyalty.

But for the sake of appearances, they could have at least broken the old slate.

Adding more about this:

Romanian border guards found elements of a downed Geran-2 drone and contraband weapons in a truck traveling from Chisinau.

This was announced (https://www.facebook.com/share/17vkPqpJ2H/) on November 26 by the Prosecutor General's Office of Moldova:

Within the file investigated by the authorities, a joint working group was created with the Romanian authorities, and criminal prosecution actions and exchange of information and evidence will be carried out.

According to the data obtained within the investigation on the line of international cooperation, the following were established as the corpus delicti:

- 18 type 2 ammunition elements, i.e. ammunition components

- 8 type 1 ammunition elements, i.e. complete ammunition

- Ground-to-air launcher

- "Geran 2" type drone consisting of several dismantled elements, showing splinters in the detachment areas, respectively with the engine disassembled on the drone - without elements of pyrotechnic interest.

According to the investigation data, these ammunition were introduced into the territory of the Republic of Moldova through smuggling with the help of a carrier, who regularly traveled with the freight truck from Ukraine. The ammunition was taken over through several trips, which involved the transportation of two units of ammunition, taken from an unidentified warehouse in Ukraine, from unknown persons. These were brought in a camouflaged manner to the Republic of Moldova, from where they were shortly taken over by several accomplices.

The export customs documents were drawn up for "metal articles" destined for Israel. The persons responsible for the export customs documents and the organization of the export (the exporter/supplier, the customs broker and the carrier) - currently have the status of defendants, having been arrested. All circumstances will be established during the criminal investigation.