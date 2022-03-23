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Chris MacIntosh Shares How To Use This Crisis To Build Generational Wealth
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
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12 views • March 23, 2022
My guest in this episode is Chris Macintosh. Chris has founded and built several multi-million dollar businesses in the investment arena including overseeing the deployment of over $30m into Venture Capital opportunities and advising family offices internationally. Prior to this, Chris built a career at Invesco Asset Management, Lehman Brothers, JPMChase, & Robert Flemings.

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Capital Exploits:  https://capitalistexploits.at/

Glenorchy Capital: https://glenorchycapital.net/

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