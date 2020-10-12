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Prophetic Dreams of Trump and Overthrow of Our Nation
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80 views • October 12, 2020
There is an overthrow of our Nation, they are destroying the Constitution, taken away our liberties, conditioning and implementing social credit score, persecution of Christians, arrests, police state, mass surveillance, world starvation and famine and so much more, right before our eyes! Wake up America!
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