Perilous Times, are We There Yet?
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
34 followers
46 views • 5 months ago

This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. 

 Music by Send Rain

Are we actually living in perilous times?

Lovers of their own selves; We live in the most selfish generation that ever live and the root cause is social media, we are indeed the selfie generation?

I’m about to eat this, snap and post a picture, I’m here better post it! Say Grace/picture?

 

Covetous, boasters, proud; Look at Me, people post every event on social media?

 

Nobody has the right to disagree with me, violence in sports/politics, Maxine Waters?

 

Blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy: This is the entitled generation, The Government owes me, the world owes me? Slavery reparations, Student loans, etc.

 

Without natural affection; Abortion Women can kill multiple children and think nothing of it? The tee shirt “I’ve had seven abortions”.

Men force their girlfriends to kill their child when she would have kept it!

Assisted Suicide, kill the elderly and disabled, big in Europe (Right out of Hitlers playbook)

 

Trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce; lacking self-restraint ; uncontrolled.

The Riots of 2020, Black Lives Matter, City Mayors told the police stand down!

 

Despisers of those that are good; Christian persecution if higher now than anytime in human history. Street preachers in America are attacked all the time.

