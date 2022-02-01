Undeclared Nanotech found in New Zealand's Pfizer Jabs - Government on Notice

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After being denied a meeting with the Director General of Health and other health officials, the information was presented to a Health Select Committee through lawyer Sue Grey where again attempts were made to stop the information from being presented.
Dr Matthew Shelton talks to Sue Grey about the findings and Donna Pokere-Phillips, a Maori Minister of the People outside of parliament, discusses being part of the event and what the findings mean and why she the agrees that the government is now on notice for crimes against humanity.
The fact that the injection includes such ingredients should be of concern to all New Zealanders.
Further info:
https://www.nzdsos.com
https://www.outdoorsparty.co.nz
https://m.facebook.com/donnapokerephillips/?tsid=0.7228742259237337&;source=result
Article: Nanotech in the shots? https://masksaredangerous.com/nanotech-in-the-shots/
Mirrored - Counterspin New Zealand