British PM, addresses the nation regarding Riots raging across the country

Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister, addresses the nation regarding the riots raging across the country:

"Those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law...

...I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or by whipping up this action online."

From @Aussie Cossack, the following:

❗️Listen to the British PM Starmer. He literally wants to arrest you for having anti-government thoughts and posting memes.

⚠️Starmer also wants to extradite people in other countries such as Australia to face trial in the UK for criticising the British Government online.

🤬You can make this shit up.