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The False god of Christendom || Documentary || Jackie Alnor
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70 views • April 13, 2021
How did doctrines of devils sneak in among Christians despite all the warnings by watchmen over the past fifty years? This presentation identifies those demonic ideas from occult sources and traces them from there into the church, where they are white-washed to fool even the elect. The remedy: Know the Word of God. Put Jesus first in your life. And look out for certain trends and buzz words.
Source: Jackie Alnor's channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6VUfw3t4bYIKNp5v37KMg
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* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Source: Jackie Alnor's channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6VUfw3t4bYIKNp5v37KMg
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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