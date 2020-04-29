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Ich SCHWÖRE bei GOTT / Volkssturm - Berlin 45
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70 views • April 29, 2020
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Kein Opfer ist uns zu gross für den Sieg
Unsere Mauern brachen, aber unsere Herzen nicht
Die Kriegsstadt Berlin Grüßt den Führer!
Führer befiehl-wir folgen!
Berlin bleibt Deutsch!
Kapitulieren? Nein
https://archive.org/details/1944-10-25-Die-Deutsche-Wochenschau-738
.
.
.
.
Kein Opfer ist uns zu gross für den Sieg
Unsere Mauern brachen, aber unsere Herzen nicht
Die Kriegsstadt Berlin Grüßt den Führer!
Führer befiehl-wir folgen!
Berlin bleibt Deutsch!
Kapitulieren? Nein
https://archive.org/details/1944-10-25-Die-Deutsche-Wochenschau-738
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