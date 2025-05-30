Democrats needs Damage Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
King Of The Dirty Cops James Comey Claims The Secret Service Took Him In For Questioning Because He Was Only "Walking On The Beach With My Wife"
MASSIVE BREAKING SCANDAL: While Biden Was In A Near Vegetative State Over The Past Four Years, A Secret Committee Led By Obama Illegally Ran The Country