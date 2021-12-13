Check your mailbox - If the sticker is RED, you DIE on DAY 1 - I will not comply

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If yours is RED, you DIE on Day 1 of MARTIAL LAW.
If you don't see one, check back in a week or two as the program continues across the U.S.
MUSIC:
I WILL NOT COMPLY - Blind Joe
Mirrored - wil paranormal