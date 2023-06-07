Matt Baker "War Cry" speech

Matt Baker delivers Devastating "War Cry" speech At #causefest in Nashville. Inspiring patriots to join the "Information War" #StandUp #alexjoneswasright
Get involved AmericanLibertyAwards.com Follow me on Twitter @slave_2_liberty Instagram @slave2liberty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.