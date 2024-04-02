In The Shadow of The Pyramids: Hidden MASTABAS of Giza Exploration Egypt 2024

Ancients Sites Girl





Giza you've never seen before! Eastern Cemetery, Central Field and THE WALL OF THE CROW





Let's explore the hidden parts of Giza! Even though the necropolises of the Old Kingdom elites occupy a huge part of the site of the Fourth Dynasty Giza pyramid complex, they are often overlooked by tourists. I managed to take my camera there and now I can show you the inside of some mastabas, closed to the public for many years! You will see rare footage and hear lesser-known facts. I will tell you about the Giza cemeteries.





It's a must-see video for all who visit Egypt or Giza - the country of the first pharaohs. To appreciate and cherish the magic of the place before you travel to Egypt watch this. My vlog / full documentary will give you a little taste of ancient wonders: ancient architecture, ancient beliefs, and ancient history.





