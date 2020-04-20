FACEBOOK IS LOOKING PRETTY GUILTY RIGHT ABOUT NOW - A CALL FOR AN UPRISING

From JSF:



Guess who owns Gilead Lab that makes Remdesivir & the upcoming new vaccine...Soros, Bill Gates & his Dems.

Guess who will make $Trillions off of the pill & the vaccination...Soros, Bill Gates & his Dems.



Guess who has the entire world's patent that'll be approved for global use...Soros, Bill Gates & his Dems.



Guess who will be force fed the pill, vaccine. Everybody.



Guess what Bill Gates calls the new vaccination...06-06-06...Coincidence?



5 Facts We Know About Remdesivir, the Possible Coronavirus Treatment...



1. Remdesivir is produced by well-established biotech company Gilead.

2. Clinical trials of remdesivir began two months ago.

3. And there are seven remdesivir trials going on right now to expedite testing.

4. Remdesivir was first created to treat the Ebola virus.

5. Remdesivir is still in an experimental stage and not approved yet globally for use.



MY COMMENT:



Remdesivir is a devastating drug that has MAJOR side effects, including multiple organ failure at a rate of 23 percent. It is as bad as the hoaxers are trying to claim Chloroquine is.



A course of Chloroquine costs $1 and ZERO for administration. A course of Remdesivir costs $1000 PLUS an enormous hospital bill for administering it, (unknown but a bare minimum of about $11, 000.)



I did not look into the 060606 patent fully enough but I do know it does show up in one patent database. PROBLEM: It is very recently registered and could have been registered by a hoaxer. Then again, that's a sacred number for a scant few so who knows - maybe Gates actually did that.



It is also obvious that the MSM truly is an enemy operative on American soil. All the horrible people "conspiracy whack jobs" have fingered for a very long time are now out of their shells walking proudly, confirming there was nothing whacked about the "theories, " which are now fact because theory is not proven, it is only an extreme educated guess. It is not a theory that water boils at 212, it is a FACT and it is not a theory that Gates, Soros and others are every bit as bad as the "whack jobs" claimed.



We have a real problem now, and we absolutely cannot let Soros and others have their way with this virus. I'm sure they have a special treat ready for Bolsonaro and Brazil for their little rebellion also.