Self Defense against a Tackle

Learn self defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this clip, we share self defense tips against a tackle.

When you’re confronted by a violent individual, be really careful about getting tackled and hitting the ground. It’s much preferable to stay on your feet and fight from there.

Ground Fighting

► https://www.codereddefense.com/ground-fighting/

Common Attacks

► https://www.codereddefense.com/common-attacks/

Related self defense article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defend-yourself-against-a-tackle/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com