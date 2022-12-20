Self Defense against a Tackle

Learn self defense
In this clip, we share self defense tips against a tackle.
When you’re confronted by a violent individual, be really careful about getting tackled and hitting the ground. It’s much preferable to stay on your feet and fight from there.
Ground Fighting
Common Attacks
Stay safe,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense
