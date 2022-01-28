Violating These Three Principles Reached by Physicians and Medical Scientists Are Crimes Against Humanity

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01/23/2022 1000s of physicians and medical scientists worldwide have reached consensus on three foundational principles. The first being healthy children should not be forced to subject vaccinations. Natural immunity denial has prolonged this pandemic. Health agencies and institutions must cease interfering with the physician patient relationship. Violating these three principles are crimes against humanity.