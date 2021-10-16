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Davos 1776 - A Question of Economics
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113 views • October 16, 2021
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Davos 1776
Davos and Davos 1776 are parallels in history. I often comment that there is 'Nothing New Under the Sun.' The location is different in that Switzerland was know as the bastion and root of the Reformation while now it is the bastion for the 'World Economic Forum.' Ha... and dispensationalists thought that Brussels was the 'beast!'
Clarification, there is nothing wrong with working hard and smart to develop wealth. Yet, to assume that ones wealth allows them to be the leader and lord of all things is antithetical to Foundational Biblical and American principles.
Just to quote an interesting observation from 2017 (the article is in the references):
"(People) have witnessed the rise of the Davos class, a hyper-connected network of banking and tech billionaires, elected leaders who are awfully cosy with those interests (neoliberal policies), and Hollywood celebrities who make the whole thing seem unbearably glamorous," Naomi Klein, an author and social activist said in an opinion piece for The Guardian newspaper just a day after Trump's victory in November.
She claimed that neoliberalism has nothing to offer for the pain of growing debts and people's feelings of powerlessness. "Neoliberalism unleashed the Davos class. People such as Hillary and Bill Clinton are the toast of the Davos party. In truth, they threw the party," she later added in the piece.
What am discussing in the program is that these elites are the same class that forced the American Revolution based on controlling trade, money, resources and manufacturing. Yes, it was the European mercantile class from 1660 through 1776.
Oh, and just a side note, Adam Smith noted that the American Colonies would become a world leader if not more controlled.
Davos 1776
Davos and Davos 1776 are parallels in history. I often comment that there is 'Nothing New Under the Sun.' The location is different in that Switzerland was know as the bastion and root of the Reformation while now it is the bastion for the 'World Economic Forum.' Ha... and dispensationalists thought that Brussels was the 'beast!'
Clarification, there is nothing wrong with working hard and smart to develop wealth. Yet, to assume that ones wealth allows them to be the leader and lord of all things is antithetical to Foundational Biblical and American principles.
Just to quote an interesting observation from 2017 (the article is in the references):
"(People) have witnessed the rise of the Davos class, a hyper-connected network of banking and tech billionaires, elected leaders who are awfully cosy with those interests (neoliberal policies), and Hollywood celebrities who make the whole thing seem unbearably glamorous," Naomi Klein, an author and social activist said in an opinion piece for The Guardian newspaper just a day after Trump's victory in November.
She claimed that neoliberalism has nothing to offer for the pain of growing debts and people's feelings of powerlessness. "Neoliberalism unleashed the Davos class. People such as Hillary and Bill Clinton are the toast of the Davos party. In truth, they threw the party," she later added in the piece.
What am discussing in the program is that these elites are the same class that forced the American Revolution based on controlling trade, money, resources and manufacturing. Yes, it was the European mercantile class from 1660 through 1776.
Oh, and just a side note, Adam Smith noted that the American Colonies would become a world leader if not more controlled.
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