Canceled Flights, By Design

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No flights for you! The World Enslavement Forum warned you a long time ago... Pretty soon, only The Chosen Few will be able to travel. You’ll have "people of means," and then the rest of the slavelings of lesser means can use an Oculus or Magic Leap to "travel" from your own couch.
Source @Dollar Vigilante
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
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Christ is KING!