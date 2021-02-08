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Making "The Antidote" & a Demonstration of How I Inject It
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1318 views • February 08, 2021
In this video I show you how to make "The Antidote", which is a new quick way of generating 1ml of 30,000 ppm CLO2 and I also demonstrate how I inject it for treating all sorts of infections; Viral like COVID-19, bacterial, and also for sepsis, cancer and other issues. In the video I just inject 12ml but if I had a serious problem I would do a 14 drops per minute IV with about 500ml using the same 60 ppm. Enjoy!
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