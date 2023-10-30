FEMA CAMPS & COFFINS EXPOSED!

FORGET THE FACT CHECKERS! THAT'S A BULLSHIT CON GAME AND THEY'RE CONTROLLED BY THE CONTROLLERS DAH! DON'T LOOK FOR WIKI FOR TRUTH BECAUSE THAT PLATFORM IS LACCED WITH ENDLESS DECEPTION AS WELL. REMEMBER THIS! THE SATANIC ELITE CONTROL THE ENTIRE WORLD AND EVERYTHING WITHIN IT. FOR THE AMOUNT OF TIME I HAVE LEFT ON THEIS EVIL EARTH AS A TRUE WATCHMAN FOR ALMIGHTY GOD I WILL KEEP EXPOSING THIS EVIL AND THOSE WHO'SE GOAL IS TO MURDER YOU AND I. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE SO HE OR SHE CAN WAKE THE HELL UP. HUMANITY IS BEING PLAYED AS SUCKERS AND MOST OF THEM WILL FALL INTO THE PIT OF DELUSION. DON'T YOU BE ONE OF THEM OR YOU'LL BE ELIMINATED...WAKEUP!