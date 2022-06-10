Ep. 718 – Kids Are Now The #1 Target For Drag Grooming

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🚨We start this episode with a troubling look at how multiple outlets, including Pizza Hut, gay bars, and pride festivals, are locked in on normalizing the sexualization of DRAG to children of all ages.
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