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[Check other videos out on this channel - bookmark: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded ] in California [Riverside County] Blasts Handling of Current Situation - Dr. Jeff Barkey
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60 views • May 14, 2020
[Check other videos out on this channel - bookmark: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded ]
in California Questions Handling of Current Situation - Dr. Jeff Barkey - Newport Beach, California
UNLEARN People - its all a lie: Following links accessed via: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
PATRICK HENRY - STORIES CONTRIBUTED
Dr Yvette Lozano from Dallas, talks to crowd at Get Back to Work rally about MEDIA FEAR PORN, MEDICAL SYSTEM FRAUD, FAKE PLANDEMIC NUMBERS and HCQ Experiences!81
To Healthcare on Wednesday May 13 2020 19:32
UK Column Whistleblower reveals British Government is engaged in an ongoing Psychological Warfare Program against 65M Brits350
To New World Order on Tuesday May 12 2020 19:19
COV "ID" 1984, a Worldwide Staged Luciferian Roman Cabal Controlled De Facto Gov. Co. - Shadow Government False Flag. Exposing the Luciferian Talmudic Roman Cabal attempt to take over the World, c. 1302 - 2020!1366
To New World Order on Saturday May 09 2020 08:12
YOU TUBE REMOVED PLADEMIC-MOVIE, find it here: https://plandemicmovie.com/ - Judy Mikovits rightly burns Fauci and the New World Order Medical Cabal204
Pastor Exposes New World Order Luciferian Cabal Take Over, please share with those still sleeping!207
To New World Order on Tuesday May 05 2020 08:11
Breaking News (updated): Busted - Documents Exposing that COVID-19'84' Plandemic is a World Economic Forum, Rothschild's UN/CIA/Mockingbird Media, Crown - Vatican - US Corporation De Facto Government Production Amounting to a Declaration of War on 7.8 Billion people... Message to Prime Minister John12611
To New World Order on Tuesday Apr 28 2020 19:57
Breaking News - Vaccine Update!3183
To Health on Saturday Apr 25 2020 04:26
Coronavirus… What If?328
To New World Order on Friday Apr 24 2020 18:59
NWO COV "ID" 1984 - 911 International Luciferian Cabal Psyop / A Global 911 Style False Flag.500
Red Alert Update - Apr. 14. 3.0: Gathering Evidence Suggests the New World Order Luciferian Roman Criminal Cabal have made their move to replace their Vatican / Crown Banking and Governance Slavery System for their Long Threatened Demonic One World Government Slavery System... What Are You
Domain Name Coronavirus.com Registered in 2002: Used by WHO! Everything You Have Been Told by Government, CIA Crown-Zio-Corp. Mockingbird Media Is a Lie! Connecting 1860's Coup of America, the Enslavement of the American People to the WHO-5G-Corona-Virus / Election-Cycle-Virus! This Revelation Begs4693
To New World Order on Saturday Feb 29 2020 02:58
UPDATED: WARNING: 5G Human Command & Control, THE TRUTH IS >>> The Coronavirus PlayBook Is already Written. Are we being subjected to fear- porn by the usual Military Psyop Professionals! See my earlier articles on this linked below1030
To New World Order on Thursday Feb 27 2020 22:47
Updated April 18th 2020: Warning - 5G & Hive Mind: Breaking: Q Is for the Queen's Qinetiq? - NWO Global PSYOP - Coronavirus Patent; Unraveling the Talmudic Global Fascist Conspiracy: Who Is Behind the Coronavirus Patent? Connections Between Rothschild/Crown - Pirbright Institute; Queen’s Qinet4152
To New World Order on Thursday Feb 27 2020 13:51
Major Update: Do you get it yet? Exposing CROWN Corp. running Global Intelligence and weaponization of everything to control Humanity: Banned foreign agents have been running America since the 1860's... The Swamp is the UNITED STATES Corp. and its fifty STATE OF STATES Sub. Corps. !1523
To New World Order on Wednesday Feb 26 2020 20:53
(Update from AVR. See end) America unlawfully under Military Government / Military Authority of the Crown / Vatican Old World Order Roman cult, 1863 - 2020: Are 300 Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome [...& Billions of others]? What if the UNITED STATES had you l3856
To Power Elite on Saturday Feb 22 2020 01:51
Dear Mr. President, how to clean the Swamp out over night! Titles of Nobility Act (aka TONA) and Title 10 Section 253, Obstruction of State and Federal Law! Enforce already organic law / De Facto Law and take back the de jure Office!3303
To Banksters on Friday Jan 17 2020 20:07
Walter Burien, introduction to the Federal Reserve's
Annual Z.1.Report raw data table and the looting of the American people144
To U. S. Politics on Sunday Jan 12 2020 13:29
A 2.3 Trillion Lawsuit unveiled against Big Tech Giants like Google, FB, Deep Mind Inc, Tesla, Alphabet Inc, Zuckerberg, EMusk.are using AI that endangers the entire human race working along side China.445
To New World Order on Monday Dec 23 2019 23:58
Trump Signed Executive Order Showing Loyalties are to Rothschild created Israel and not America or American Foundational Principles Like Free Speech!11710
To New World Order on Saturday Dec 14 2019 19:49
Update with Video by AVR and RDS: Dear President Donald John Trump, our Nation Was Overthrown in the 1860's by the Vatican/Crown! What are We Doing About It?
in California Questions Handling of Current Situation - Dr. Jeff Barkey - Newport Beach, California
UNLEARN People - its all a lie: Following links accessed via: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
PATRICK HENRY - STORIES CONTRIBUTED
Dr Yvette Lozano from Dallas, talks to crowd at Get Back to Work rally about MEDIA FEAR PORN, MEDICAL SYSTEM FRAUD, FAKE PLANDEMIC NUMBERS and HCQ Experiences!81
To Healthcare on Wednesday May 13 2020 19:32
UK Column Whistleblower reveals British Government is engaged in an ongoing Psychological Warfare Program against 65M Brits350
To New World Order on Tuesday May 12 2020 19:19
COV "ID" 1984, a Worldwide Staged Luciferian Roman Cabal Controlled De Facto Gov. Co. - Shadow Government False Flag. Exposing the Luciferian Talmudic Roman Cabal attempt to take over the World, c. 1302 - 2020!1366
To New World Order on Saturday May 09 2020 08:12
YOU TUBE REMOVED PLADEMIC-MOVIE, find it here: https://plandemicmovie.com/ - Judy Mikovits rightly burns Fauci and the New World Order Medical Cabal204
Pastor Exposes New World Order Luciferian Cabal Take Over, please share with those still sleeping!207
To New World Order on Tuesday May 05 2020 08:11
Breaking News (updated): Busted - Documents Exposing that COVID-19'84' Plandemic is a World Economic Forum, Rothschild's UN/CIA/Mockingbird Media, Crown - Vatican - US Corporation De Facto Government Production Amounting to a Declaration of War on 7.8 Billion people... Message to Prime Minister John12611
To New World Order on Tuesday Apr 28 2020 19:57
Breaking News - Vaccine Update!3183
To Health on Saturday Apr 25 2020 04:26
Coronavirus… What If?328
To New World Order on Friday Apr 24 2020 18:59
NWO COV "ID" 1984 - 911 International Luciferian Cabal Psyop / A Global 911 Style False Flag.500
Red Alert Update - Apr. 14. 3.0: Gathering Evidence Suggests the New World Order Luciferian Roman Criminal Cabal have made their move to replace their Vatican / Crown Banking and Governance Slavery System for their Long Threatened Demonic One World Government Slavery System... What Are You
Domain Name Coronavirus.com Registered in 2002: Used by WHO! Everything You Have Been Told by Government, CIA Crown-Zio-Corp. Mockingbird Media Is a Lie! Connecting 1860's Coup of America, the Enslavement of the American People to the WHO-5G-Corona-Virus / Election-Cycle-Virus! This Revelation Begs4693
To New World Order on Saturday Feb 29 2020 02:58
UPDATED: WARNING: 5G Human Command & Control, THE TRUTH IS >>> The Coronavirus PlayBook Is already Written. Are we being subjected to fear- porn by the usual Military Psyop Professionals! See my earlier articles on this linked below1030
To New World Order on Thursday Feb 27 2020 22:47
Updated April 18th 2020: Warning - 5G & Hive Mind: Breaking: Q Is for the Queen's Qinetiq? - NWO Global PSYOP - Coronavirus Patent; Unraveling the Talmudic Global Fascist Conspiracy: Who Is Behind the Coronavirus Patent? Connections Between Rothschild/Crown - Pirbright Institute; Queen’s Qinet4152
To New World Order on Thursday Feb 27 2020 13:51
Major Update: Do you get it yet? Exposing CROWN Corp. running Global Intelligence and weaponization of everything to control Humanity: Banned foreign agents have been running America since the 1860's... The Swamp is the UNITED STATES Corp. and its fifty STATE OF STATES Sub. Corps. !1523
To New World Order on Wednesday Feb 26 2020 20:53
(Update from AVR. See end) America unlawfully under Military Government / Military Authority of the Crown / Vatican Old World Order Roman cult, 1863 - 2020: Are 300 Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome [...& Billions of others]? What if the UNITED STATES had you l3856
To Power Elite on Saturday Feb 22 2020 01:51
Dear Mr. President, how to clean the Swamp out over night! Titles of Nobility Act (aka TONA) and Title 10 Section 253, Obstruction of State and Federal Law! Enforce already organic law / De Facto Law and take back the de jure Office!3303
To Banksters on Friday Jan 17 2020 20:07
Walter Burien, introduction to the Federal Reserve's
Annual Z.1.Report raw data table and the looting of the American people144
To U. S. Politics on Sunday Jan 12 2020 13:29
A 2.3 Trillion Lawsuit unveiled against Big Tech Giants like Google, FB, Deep Mind Inc, Tesla, Alphabet Inc, Zuckerberg, EMusk.are using AI that endangers the entire human race working along side China.445
To New World Order on Monday Dec 23 2019 23:58
Trump Signed Executive Order Showing Loyalties are to Rothschild created Israel and not America or American Foundational Principles Like Free Speech!11710
To New World Order on Saturday Dec 14 2019 19:49
Update with Video by AVR and RDS: Dear President Donald John Trump, our Nation Was Overthrown in the 1860's by the Vatican/Crown! What are We Doing About It?
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