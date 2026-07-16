Protect The Vote

President Trump’s Election Fraud Speech Changes Everything

* Election integrity is once again at the center of America’s political debate.

* Questions continue to dominate headlines re: foreign influence, political accountability and the future of the country.

* Jesse Kelly examines the forces shaping the next election cycle, from China’s alleged influence operations and national security concerns to the fight over voter trust and confidence in America’s elections.





The full episode is linked below.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (16 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/3xJ-O3laxBg