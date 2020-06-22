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Glenwood Street Market
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9 views • June 22, 2020
Each Saturday and some Fridays of early Spring to late Autumn, vendors and artisans gather in the shade of DownTown Glenwood's tree canopy to offer their products, foods, art and health products to local people and visitors traveling on Highway 180 through Glenwood.
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