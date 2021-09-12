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Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, y La Tercera Guerra Mundial | Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, And World War III
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104 views • September 12, 2021
El mundialmente reconocido médico familar, Dr. Vladimir Zelenco enfrenta a un panel de Rabinos judíos, y los lleva a la escuela de La Vacuna Covid-19, definiendola como “una vacuna veneosa mortal”.
World-renowned family physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenco confronts a panel of Jewish Rabbis, and takes them to the school of the Covid-19 Vaccine, defining it as “a poisoned death shot."
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Visite nuestro sitio web para ver este video en muchos idiomas diferentes y para obtener más contenido.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL y la Tercera Guerra Mundial
https://www.cristoverdad.com/es/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
Lo Qué hay en la vacuna: LOS INGREDIENTES, Partes 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/lo-que-hay-en-la-vacuna-los-ingredientes-parte-1/
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Please visit our website to watch this video many different languages and for more content.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, And The Third World War
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
What's in the Vaccine: THE INGREDIENTS, Parts 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-1/
World-renowned family physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenco confronts a panel of Jewish Rabbis, and takes them to the school of the Covid-19 Vaccine, defining it as “a poisoned death shot."
----------
Visite nuestro sitio web para ver este video en muchos idiomas diferentes y para obtener más contenido.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL y la Tercera Guerra Mundial
https://www.cristoverdad.com/es/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
Lo Qué hay en la vacuna: LOS INGREDIENTES, Partes 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/lo-que-hay-en-la-vacuna-los-ingredientes-parte-1/
---------
Please visit our website to watch this video many different languages and for more content.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, And The Third World War
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
What's in the Vaccine: THE INGREDIENTS, Parts 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-1/
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