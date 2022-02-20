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BASES2020 Geraldine Orozco Ascension Coach - Experiencer
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39 views • February 20, 2022
Experiencer and Ascension Coach, Geraldine Orozco, who was one of the interviews at UFO-MegaCon, gives a presentation, live from her home in the US, for the Bases 2020 international event, held, between lock downs, from the studio in Wiltshire.
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