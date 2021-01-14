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Marine Le Pen vs. The World | French Presidential Election
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172 views • January 14, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3617/marine-le-pen-vs-the-world-french-presidential-election
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3613-marine-le-pen-vs-the-world-french-presidential-election
On April 23rd, 2017, France will hold their Presidential election featuring National Front leader Marine Le Pen who has faced significant opposition from the establishment French politicians, the European Union and even the banking establishment. It's Marine Le Pen and the populist uprising against the world - who will win?
The Truth About France, Immigration and Radicalization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkMBzxNepnM
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3613-marine-le-pen-vs-the-world-french-presidential-election
On April 23rd, 2017, France will hold their Presidential election featuring National Front leader Marine Le Pen who has faced significant opposition from the establishment French politicians, the European Union and even the banking establishment. It's Marine Le Pen and the populist uprising against the world - who will win?
The Truth About France, Immigration and Radicalization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkMBzxNepnM
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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