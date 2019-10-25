BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE TIPSY GYPSY Visits The St. James Hotel In Cimarron, New Mexico. Some say it's haunted
The Tipsy Gypsy
The Tipsy Gypsy
0 follower
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • October 25, 2019
What a history the St. James Hotel has. I think it's best known for it's lawlessness (and holes in the tin ceiling from bullets). When you think of the "Old West", this place might just be the image you're conjuring up in your head. It was known as Lambert's Place and since there was no law enforcement, most arguments were settled with guns, and 26 people's lives were ended this way. Some say it's haunted - that might just be because of the gunfights that didn't end well.

There are many websites that you can find that tell colorful stories about residents of Cimarron and it's goings on and the well-known corruption. You can read all day long and begin to feel like you've actually gone back in time and lived part of it's past.

If you'd like to see more of my videos, you can visit my YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9Wq4wwqg-ukDn107ZVx8A

If you'd like to support my channel, you can make a donation below:

Mail to:
P.O. Box 53343 Albuquerque, NM 87153

Paypal.me/MOUNTYROCKIN

https://ko-fi.com/thetipsygypsy
Keywords
new mexicohomehaunted hotelwild westst james hotelst jamescimarronlamberts place
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
45 Attorneys General Urge Congress to Pass KOSA With Duty of Care

45 Attorneys General Urge Congress to Pass KOSA With Duty of Care

Douglas Harrington
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Lance D Johnson
Voters in Four States Approve Measures Banning Transgender Athletes From Girls&#8217; and Women&#8217;s Sports

Voters in Four States Approve Measures Banning Transgender Athletes From Girls’ and Women’s Sports

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy