© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE TIPSY GYPSY Visits The St. James Hotel In Cimarron, New Mexico. Some say it's haunted
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • October 25, 2019
What a history the St. James Hotel has. I think it's best known for it's lawlessness (and holes in the tin ceiling from bullets). When you think of the "Old West", this place might just be the image you're conjuring up in your head. It was known as Lambert's Place and since there was no law enforcement, most arguments were settled with guns, and 26 people's lives were ended this way. Some say it's haunted - that might just be because of the gunfights that didn't end well.
There are many websites that you can find that tell colorful stories about residents of Cimarron and it's goings on and the well-known corruption. You can read all day long and begin to feel like you've actually gone back in time and lived part of it's past.
If you'd like to see more of my videos, you can visit my YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9Wq4wwqg-ukDn107ZVx8A
If you'd like to support my channel, you can make a donation below:
Mail to:
P.O. Box 53343 Albuquerque, NM 87153
Paypal.me/MOUNTYROCKIN
https://ko-fi.com/thetipsygypsy
There are many websites that you can find that tell colorful stories about residents of Cimarron and it's goings on and the well-known corruption. You can read all day long and begin to feel like you've actually gone back in time and lived part of it's past.
If you'd like to see more of my videos, you can visit my YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9Wq4wwqg-ukDn107ZVx8A
If you'd like to support my channel, you can make a donation below:
Mail to:
P.O. Box 53343 Albuquerque, NM 87153
Paypal.me/MOUNTYROCKIN
https://ko-fi.com/thetipsygypsy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.