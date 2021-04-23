Dr. Stefan Lanka - Measles Virus on Trial (ENGLISH SUBS)

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MUST SEE videos in ENGLISH:

1. Project Immanuell: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozFzq5JSgsc

2. Virus Mania Part 1: www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQLjqne2CEU

3. Virus Mania Part 2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBFLou1hAHA



DESCRIPTION about the current video:

According also to Dr. Lanka:

“With the Supreme Court judgment in the measles virus trial any national and international statements on the alleged measles virus, the infectivity of measles, and on the benefit and safety of vaccination against measles, are since then of no scientific character and have thus been deprived of their legal basis.”



“For almost one year we have been asking authorities, politicians and medical institutes after the scientific evidence for the existence of such viruses that are said to cause disease and therefore require “immunization”. After almost one year we have not received even one concrete answer which provides evidence for the existence of those “vaccination viruses”. The conclusion is inevitable that our children are still vaccinated on the basis of scientific standards of the 18th and 19th century. In the 19th century Robert Koch demanded in his generally accepted postulates evidence of the virus in order to prove infection; at Koch´s time this evidence couldn´t be achieved directly by visualization and characterization of the viruses, because adequate technology wasn´t available at that time. Methods of modern medicine have profoundly changed over the past 60 years, in particular by the invention of the electron microscope. And still all these viruses we get immunized against have never been re-examined using this technology?”

READ THE WHOLE ARTICLE HERE: www.weblyf.com/2020/05/microbiologist-and-virologist-dr-stefan-lanka-viruses-do-not-cause-diseases-and-vaccines-are-not-effective/



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