Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2023 Ascended Master Hilarion Channeled Message, Acceleration of Conscious Choices
21 views
channel image
Lightstar Creations
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

This very special channeled message is from Ascended Master Hilarion,

channeled through myself, Lightstar. As we briefly review 2022 and look

forward into 2023, Master Hilarion provides inspiration and wisdom for

reflection upon our collective consciousness, and our progress forward. If

you'd like to purchase an print of my art creation depicting Ascended Master

Hilarion titled, "Enlightened Mastery" you can find this on my website on my

Art Gallery (

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-

gallery.html\)) . This channeled article was also published in the Sedona

Journal of Emergence titled, "Acceleration of Conscious Choices, Ascended

Master Hilarion through Lightstar", in the Annual Predictions Issue 2023. To

purchase a copy of the printed version, please visit

<https://sedonajournal.com/> . Enjoy the message, Happy New Year, and be

inspired beyond your imagination. Ascended Blissings! 💚 Love, Lightstar

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html)

💲 (Patreon)

[https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea...](https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations)

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/)

✨(Sessions)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html)

🛒 (Shop)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html)

🎨 (Art Gallery)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-

gallery.html) 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-

cards) JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-

activation-pack-gift.html) VIDEO PLATFORMS: 📺 (BITCHUTE)

[https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...](https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations)

📺 (BRIGHTEON)

[https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...](https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations)

📺 (ODYSEE) <https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations> 📺 (RUMBLE)

<https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations> 🔴 (YouTube)

[https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr...](https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations)

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

<http://contentsafe.co/> <https://anomalistdesign.com/>



CSID: a7bc65221d1777ce



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
lightstarlanguage of lightlight languagelight language activationlight language healing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket