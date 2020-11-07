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You Need Government! Freedom is Slavery!
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7 views • November 07, 2020
0:00 - Why does the state do more harm than good?
4:24 - If we all use the public things provided by government, aren't we consenting to taxation?
5:47 - Is it better to come to the conclusion of anarchy through philosophy, like the non aggression principle, or through practicality, like Austrian Economics?
8:21 - Is the War on Terror self defense?
10:45 - What do you think is the most prevalent way that government aggresses against people in America?
11:08 - One of the things we discussed this year was Progressivism in America. It took a long time before America finally legislated many of the civil rights that Americans have today such as an end to slavery, universal suffrage, and worker's rights. Do you think we will lose these rights if the state is gone?
14:53 - Can social progress be made without government?
15:22 - Why is social progress made with the government bad?
17:06 - Why is a democratic state just as bad as a totalitarian state?
17:36 - What are some historical examples of good states gone bad?
17:55 - How do big businesses help the poor? Do they do a better job than the government?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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4:24 - If we all use the public things provided by government, aren't we consenting to taxation?
5:47 - Is it better to come to the conclusion of anarchy through philosophy, like the non aggression principle, or through practicality, like Austrian Economics?
8:21 - Is the War on Terror self defense?
10:45 - What do you think is the most prevalent way that government aggresses against people in America?
11:08 - One of the things we discussed this year was Progressivism in America. It took a long time before America finally legislated many of the civil rights that Americans have today such as an end to slavery, universal suffrage, and worker's rights. Do you think we will lose these rights if the state is gone?
14:53 - Can social progress be made without government?
15:22 - Why is social progress made with the government bad?
17:06 - Why is a democratic state just as bad as a totalitarian state?
17:36 - What are some historical examples of good states gone bad?
17:55 - How do big businesses help the poor? Do they do a better job than the government?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
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