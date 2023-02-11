Toxic by Design With Michael Yeadon PH.D. (former Pfizer vice president) and Meryl Nass

15-minute cities are the least of our worries, considering all the things that Michael Yeadon, Ph.D. exposes in this week’s ‘Friday Roundtable’ episode. He dives deep into the hard topics related to COVID origins, vaccine toxicity and whether talk of new variants are just being used as propaganda or are based in measurable truth. Viewers won’t want to miss out on this intense, eye-opening conversation with Dr. Yeadon.
Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Friday Roundtable’ on CHD.TV
Live Every Friday — 11:30am PT | 2:30pm ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.