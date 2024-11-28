© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon CEASEFIRE News Nov 27th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 11-27-24 Wednesday
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foypq0brgGk
التاسعة عشرة | لبنان يختبر يوم الاتفاق الأول.. وخروقات إسرائيلية في الجنوب
Nineteen | Lebanon experiences the first day of the agreement... and Israeli violations in the south