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COVID Vaccine Warning from CIA Officer in 2005!
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1444 views • November 22, 2021
A walk down memory lane. In 2005, while at a base in the Nevada desert, drinking beer with a more senior intelligence officer, I was told that the world would face a health emergency in the form of an outbreak. He said the severity of the outbreak would hyped for political and financial reasons. He said that a vaccine would be deployed, most likely in a series of 3 shots. He recommended that I not receive the shots because they would be more harmful than the virus, and that the third in the series would be the worst. I have since met other former intelligence professionals who had received similar warnings.
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#Chinese #Virus #Wuhan #ChinaWuhanLab #NIH #Faucci #fear #hysteria #remedy #injection #shot #injectable #side effects adverse effects #spike protein #saturn #pluto #Scamdemic #capricorn #scorpio #ketu #venus #mercury retrograde #astrology #vedic #zodiac #asatru #pagan #gods #cosmos #cosmic #PatrickGiguere #psychic #reading #intuitive #intuition #holistic #prediction #newage #Aquarius #5D #Ascension #5thDimension #manifestation #shamanism #oracle #CIA #NASFallonNevada
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