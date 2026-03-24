Random thoughts - lyrics/music video

https://suno.com/s/9zzL0H5vV4sqIqkm





Random thoughts (concept: Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster)). Suno AI music system experiment: Lyric creation prompt: "random," music style prompt: "random," title prompt: "Random thoughts," Weirdness setting: 67% "experimental results." Lyrics by - Intro: Joseph M Lenard, remainder of lyrics: Suno AI. Music @suno system.





[intro]

Random. Knee jerk thoughts, from my OCD brain, chaotic images, of me and you in the rain, and more...





[Verse 1]

You said

“Pick a number”

I said

“I don’t care”

We were laughing in the kitchen

Spilling sugar everywhere





You chase tiny chances

Like they’re fireworks in July

I keep reading into glances

Like they’re reasons

Like they’re signs





[Chorus]

You’re my coin flip heart

Heads we fall apart

Tails we try again

Call it in the dark

My friend

You spin

I stay

We land someplace in between

Coin flip heart

Still keeps landing next to me





[Verse 2]

You lose all your lighters

But remember every joke

You burn through your tomorrows

On the edges of a smoke





I count parking tickets

Like I’m counting my regrets

You just draw a little smiley

On the corner of the debt





[Chorus]

You’re my coin flip heart

Heads we fall apart

Tails we try again

Call it in the dark

My friend

You spin

I stay

We land someplace in between

Coin flip heart

Still keeps landing next to me





[Bridge]

What if this is it?

No map

Just missed exits (oh)

What if that’s enough?

Just your hand in traffic





[Chorus]

You’re my coin flip heart

Heads we fall apart

Tails we try again

Call it in the dark

My friend

Stay

Don’t stay

We live right in that maybe scene

Coin flip heart

Still keeps landing next to me