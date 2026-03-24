Random thoughts - lyrics/music video

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https://suno.com/s/9zzL0H5vV4sqIqkm
Random thoughts (concept: Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster)). Suno AI music system experiment: Lyric creation prompt: "random," music style prompt: "random," title prompt: "Random thoughts," Weirdness setting: 67% "experimental results." Lyrics by - Intro: Joseph M Lenard, remainder of lyrics: Suno AI. Music @suno system.
[intro]
Random. Knee jerk thoughts, from my OCD brain, chaotic images, of me and you in the rain, and more...
[Verse 1]
You said
“Pick a number”
I said
“I don’t care”
We were laughing in the kitchen
Spilling sugar everywhere
You chase tiny chances
Like they’re fireworks in July
I keep reading into glances
Like they’re reasons
Like they’re signs
[Chorus]
You’re my coin flip heart
Heads we fall apart
Tails we try again
Call it in the dark
My friend
You spin
I stay
We land someplace in between
Coin flip heart
Still keeps landing next to me
[Verse 2]
You lose all your lighters
But remember every joke
You burn through your tomorrows
On the edges of a smoke
I count parking tickets
Like I’m counting my regrets
You just draw a little smiley
On the corner of the debt
[Chorus]
You’re my coin flip heart
Heads we fall apart
Tails we try again
Call it in the dark
My friend
You spin
I stay
We land someplace in between
Coin flip heart
Still keeps landing next to me
[Bridge]
What if this is it?
No map
Just missed exits (oh)
What if that’s enough?
Just your hand in traffic
[Chorus]
You’re my coin flip heart
Heads we fall apart
Tails we try again
Call it in the dark
My friend
Stay
Don’t stay
We live right in that maybe scene
Coin flip heart
Still keeps landing next to me